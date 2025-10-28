Twelve Feared Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Kenya’s Kwale County

A small plane crashed in Kenya’s Kwale County while flying from Diani to Kichwa Tembo.
Twelve people were on board and are feared dead, officials confirmed.
Government agencies and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority are investigating the cause.
A small aircraft crashed early Tuesday in Kenya’s coastal county of Kwale while travelling from Diani to Kichwa Tembo near the Maasai Mara National Reserve, with 12 people feared dead, officials said.
According to Associated Press, the aircraft was headed to one of Kenya’s leading tourist destinations, the Maasai Mara National Reserve, known for hosting the annual wildebeest migration from Tanzania’s Serengeti.
Officials said investigations were continuing to determine what led to the accident.
(With inputs from AP)