Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

According to AP, one of the most anticipated parts of the annual assembly is usually the speech given by the president of the United States. Trump's speech draws particular attention as it comes at one of the most turbulent times in the 80-year history of the world body. Uncertainty over the economic and social effects of developing artificial intelligence technologies, Trump's hostility towards the international organisation, and the unwinnable wars in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan are all putting world leaders to the test.