Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

U.S. president’s return to the U.N. comes amid global conflicts, waning multilateralism, and scrutiny of his military actions.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump
Trump Photo: Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump will highlight his second-term foreign policy achievements and critique globalist institutions.

  • He is set to meet with U.N. chief Guterres and leaders from Ukraine, Argentina, the EU, and Middle Eastern states.

  • His remarks come as critics warn of U.S. unilateralism, military overreach, and a strained world order.

The White House confirmed that the US President Donald Trump will return to the United Nations on Tuesday and deliver a wide-ranging address on his second-term foreign policy achievements and lament that “globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would tout “the renewal of American strength around the world” and his efforts to help end several wars.

“The president will also touch upon how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order, and he will articulate his straightforward and constructive vision for the world,” Leavitt said.

Following his speech, Trump will hold one-on-one meetings with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina and the European Union. He will also hold a group meeting with officials from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

He’ll return to Washington after hosting a reception Tuesday night with more than 100 invited world leaders.

According to AP, world leaders will be listening closely to his remarks at the U.N. General Assembly, as Trump has already moved quickly to diminish U.S. support for the world body in his first eight months in office. Even in his first term, he was no fan of the flavour of multilateralism that the United Nations espouses.

Related Content
Related Content

He withdrew the United States from the World Health Organisation on the first day of his most recent inauguration.  He then ordered a review of the United States' membership in hundreds of intergovernmental organisations to see if they aligned with his "America First" program, and he ended the United States' participation in the U.N. Human Rights Council.

“There are great hopes for it, but it’s not being well run, to be honest,” Trump said of the U.N. last week.

North Korea did not immediately respond to Trump’s remarks. - File photo; Representational image
Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

BY Outlook News Desk

After directing U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in June and three strikes this month on suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea, Trump has also sparked fresh concerns about the use of military action in the United States since taking office again.

Some U.S. lawmakers and human rights advocates say that Trump is effectively carrying out extrajudicial killings by using U.S. forces to lethally target alleged drug smugglers instead of interdicting the suspected vessels, seizing any drugs and prosecuting the suspects in U.S. courts.

“This is by far the most stressed the U.N. system has ever been in its 80 years,” said Anjali K. Dayal, a professor of international politics at Fordham University in New York, AP reported.

According to AP, one of the most anticipated parts of the annual assembly is usually the speech given by the president of the United States.  Trump's speech draws particular attention as it comes at one of the most turbulent times in the 80-year history of the world body.  Uncertainty over the economic and social effects of developing artificial intelligence technologies, Trump's hostility towards the international organisation, and the unwinnable wars in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan are all putting world leaders to the test.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

  3. ED Questions Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Money Laundering Case

  4. India A Vs Australia A Toss Update, 2nd Unofficial Test: IND A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  2. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  3. Kolkata Weekly Weather Forecast: Rainy Days, Humidity and Temperatures Up To 32°C

  4. Chennai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies with Patchy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  5. Mehbooba Mufti, others Under House Arrest On The Day Of Hurriyat Leader Abdul Gani Bhat’s Funeral

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

  2. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  3. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  4. Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

  5. Clashes Erupt In Lima As Anti-Government Protests Turn Violent, Several Inured

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures