International

Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports

The US president had reportedly pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay the strikes giving more time to diplomacy.

donald trump
US President Donald J. Trump. Photo: X | Donald J. Trump News
info_icon

United States President Donald Trump on Friday claimed to know that the attacks carried out by Israel on Iran were coming, reported Reuters. He gave the statement during a phone interview with Reuters stating, "We knew everything, and I tried to save Iran humiliation and death. I tried to save them very hard because I would have loved to have seen a deal worked out.”

"They can still work out a deal, however, it’s not too late," he added. The statement comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defined the attacks as “unilateral”. Trump had reportedly given Iran a 60 day-ultimatum to strike a deal on its nuclear programme. “Today is day 61,” he wrote on Truth Social platform. “I told [Iran] what to do, but they just couldn’t get there.”

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran on Jan. 24, 2025 - Maxar Technologies via AP
Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Risks Escalating Full-Scale War

BY Seema Guha

The US president had reportedly pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay the strikes giving more time to diplomacy. However, after Israel launched the attacks, Trump voiced his support stating, “We have been very close to Israel. We are their number one ally by far," reported Reuters, adding, "We'll see what happens."

Two US officials also asserted on Friday that the US assisted Israel in defending against Iran's retaliatory attack reported Reuters.

The Nuclear Proposal

Israel’s offensive comes after uncertainties over Iran’s acceptance of the US's nuclear proposal with reports surfacing that Iran is still developing highly enriched uranium. Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei had earlier claimed that the nuclear agreement proposed by the United States was “100 percent” against the nation’s interest and objected to the clause of abandoning uranium enrichment on its soil.

He also stated that "Uranium enrichment is the key to our nuclear programme and the enemies have focused on the enrichment. The proposal contradicts our nation's belief in self-reliance and the principle of 'We Can'".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Bavuma Grit, Markram Ton Put Proteas On Brink Of Historic Win
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen, Queen's Club: Olympic Gold Medallist Cruises Into Semi-Finals
  2. Stuttgart Open 2025: Zverev Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Shelton After Beating Nakashima
  3. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  4. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  5. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  3. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  4. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives
  5. Air India Plane Crash: 'Still Don't Know How I Escaped', Says Lone Survivor Vishwaskumar Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  2. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  3. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  4. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
World News
  1. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  2. Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Risks Escalating Full-Scale War
  3. Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Briefs On Situation With Iran; India Shares Concerns
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope for June 14, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2025: NY Chose To Field – Check Playing XIs
  3. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  4. 'Bunny Hop' Catches To Be Outlawed As MCC Rewrites Boundary Law – Check Here!
  5. SC Seeks Karnataka Govt's Response To Plea Seeking Protection From Threats Against Screening Of Thug Life
  6. Weekly Horoscope For June 15th To June 21st: Dive Into Detailed Astrological Insights For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Ahmedabad Airplane Crash: Govt Forms High Level Panel To Probe Ahmedabad Crash
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Inter Miami Face Al Ahly In Club World Cup Opener; South Africa 69 Away From WTC Glory