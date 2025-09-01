Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

- The US Department of Homeland Security formally notified India of its decision to raise tariffs on Indian goods to as high as 50 percent.
- The surcharge, which is imposed over and above existing duties, marks one of the most stringent trade actions against Indian exports in recent years.
- Trump said: "India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the U.S. They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late."
US President Donald Trump on Monday criticized the trade relationship between the United States and India, describing it as a “one-sided disaster.” He claimed that American businesses are facing significant barriers in accessing the Indian market, making it difficult for US companies to sell their goods and services there.
"What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest “client,” but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India. It has been a totally one sided disaster! Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the U.S. They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!" he said in a post on TruthSocial.
According to the notice, any Indian goods cleared for consumption, or withdrawn from bonded warehouses, from 12:01 am EDT today will be subject to the higher levies.
The surcharge, which is imposed over and above existing duties, marks one of the most stringent trade actions against Indian exports in recent years. Though key sectors such as pharmaceuticals and certain electronic products have been spared, industry groups warn of severe disruption across traditional labour-intensive export categories.