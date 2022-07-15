Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Sri Lanka: Ranil Wickremesinghe Sworn In As Sri Lanka's Interim President

73-year-old Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the acting president of Sri Lanka before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Ranil Wickremesinghe
Ranil Wickremesinghe PTI

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 1:12 pm

Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Friday sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after protests against his government for mishandling the economy that bankrupted the country.  

Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as the acting president of Sri Lanka before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Rajapaksa has resigned, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena officially announced on Friday, two days after the embattled leader fled the country in the face of massive protests against his government for mishandling the economy that bankrupted the country.

International Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe Interim President Prime Minister's Office Gotabaya Rajapaksa
