Spanish Farmers Block Roads In Nationwide Protest For EU Policy Reforms

Tractors obstruct a roundabout in the center of the city while taking part in the massive protest, in Pamplona, northern Spain. From early morning, farmers across Spain have staged tractor protests across the country, blocking highways and causing traffic jams to demand of changes in European Union policies and funds and measures to combat production cost hikes.
Farmers make barricades after blocking a highway during a protest near Mollerussa, northeast Spain.
Farmers sit around a bonfire after blocking a highway during a protest near Mollerussa, northeast Spain.
Advertisement
A farmer uses a tractor tyre to block a road during a protest near Mollerussa, northeast Spain.
Advertisement
A farmer carries on his tractor a sign that says, "No to the massive importation of cereals without phytosanitary controls" while taking part in the massive protest, in Pamplona, northern Spain.
Advertisement
Tractors march slowy along the road while taking part in a massive protest, in Pamplona, northern Spain.
Advertisement
Farmer Miguel Olleta, 42, talks with his colleagues while taking part in a massive protest, in Pamplona, northern Spain.
A farmer warms up her hands on a bonfire after blocking a highway during a protest near Mollerussa, northeast Spain.
Farmers sit together having lunch after blocking a highway during a protest near Mollerussa, northeast Spain.
Parked tractors block a highway during a farmers' protest near Mollerussa, northeast Spain. The banner reads in Catalan: "Donkeys used to plough, now they command us."