International

Spanish Farmers Block Roads In Nationwide Protest For EU Policy Reforms

Spanish farmers bring cities to a standstill, blocking roads in Pamplona and Mollerussa, demanding crucial changes to EU policies and measures to alleviate rising production costs in a massive nationwide protest.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 8, 2024

Spain Farmers protest | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Tractors obstruct a roundabout in the center of the city while taking part in the massive protest, in Pamplona, northern Spain. From early morning, farmers across Spain have staged tractor protests across the country, blocking highways and causing traffic jams to demand of changes in European Union policies and funds and measures to combat production cost hikes.

1/9
Spain Farmers protest
Spain Farmers protest | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Farmers make barricades after blocking a highway during a protest near Mollerussa, northeast Spain.

2/9
Spain Farmers protest
Spain Farmers protest | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Farmers sit around a bonfire after blocking a highway during a protest near Mollerussa, northeast Spain.

Advertisement
3/9
Spain Farmers protest
Spain Farmers protest | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

A farmer uses a tractor tyre to block a road during a protest near Mollerussa, northeast Spain.

Advertisement
4/9
Spain Farmers protest
Spain Farmers protest | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

A farmer carries on his tractor a sign that says, "No to the massive importation of cereals without phytosanitary controls" while taking part in the massive protest, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

Advertisement
5/9
Spain Farmers protest
Spain Farmers protest | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Tractors march slowy along the road while taking part in a massive protest, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

Advertisement
6/9
Spain Farmers protest
Spain Farmers protest | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Farmer Miguel Olleta, 42, talks with his colleagues while taking part in a massive protest, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

7/9
Spain Farmers protest
Spain Farmers protest | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

A farmer warms up her hands on a bonfire after blocking a highway during a protest near Mollerussa, northeast Spain.

8/9
Spain Farmers protest
Spain Farmers protest | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Farmers sit together having lunch after blocking a highway during a protest near Mollerussa, northeast Spain.

9/9
Spain Farmers protest
Spain Farmers protest | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Parked tractors block a highway during a farmers' protest near Mollerussa, northeast Spain. The banner reads in Catalan: "Donkeys used to plough, now they command us."

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement