A bishop and several others have been injured in another stabbing incident in Sydney, Australia. This incident is the second case in three days, after six people were killed in a knife attack at a mall in Bondi area.
The incident occurred at a church in Walkley, about 30 kilometres west of Sydney's central business district. The incident reportedly happened at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church.
As per police authorities, officers have arrested a man and is cooperating in the questioning. Authorities have also added that while several people were injured, none of the injuries were life-threatening.
A livestream of the sermon caught the incident on camera. In the now viral video on social media platform X, the attacker can be seen approaching the bishop during the sermon.
The attacker, dressed in a black hoodie, proceeds to charge at the bishop and attack him with a knife.
DISCLAIMER: Disturbing Visuals
The live stream of the sermon captures screams of horror from attendees. Several people jump into the frame in an attempt to intervene.
As per an official statement released by the police, "the injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics".
All community members and residents have been asked to avoid the area until further notice. This incident takes place three days after a knife attack at a mall in Sydney killed six people.