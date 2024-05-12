International

Seven Security Personnel Killed In Twin Attacks In Pakistan's North Waziristan

Local officials said five security personnel were killed and two injured during the first attack that took place in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district, bordering Afghanistan, in when an improvised explosive device went off targeting a bomb disposal unit on Saturday.

At least seven security personnel have been killed and two injured in two separate militant attacks on security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities said on Sunday.

Local officials said five security personnel were killed and two injured during the first attack that took place in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district, bordering Afghanistan, in when an improvised explosive device went off targeting a bomb disposal unit on Saturday.

Militants opened fire on the forces soon after the blast triggered off, Dawn News quoted the official as saying.

In another incident, militants stormed a security post in the Seeman area of the same district, killing two security personnel on Saturday, local authorities said.

They said the bodies of the security personnel and the injured were airlifted to Combined Milit­ary Hospital in Bannu.

Security forces cordoned off the areas immediately after the attacks and launched search operations in the regions.

The two attacks come after, a private girls’ school was blown up by unidentified militants in Tehsil Shewa of North Waziristan district on the night of May 8, police said.

The police said the militants first tortured the watchman and later blew up two rooms of the school.

Similar attacks took place in May last year when two government schools for girls in Mirali had been blown up. No loss of life was reported in the incidents.

