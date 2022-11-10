Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Seeking Reelection Is Going To Be Family Decision: Biden

US President Joe Biden has said he intends to run again for the presidency in 2024, but “ultimately” it is going to be a “family decision”.

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden Photo: AP/PTI

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 7:42 am

That decision might come as early after the Christmas-New Year timeline, he indicated.

“Our intention is to run again. That's been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was,” Biden told reporters at a White House news conference.

“The fact that the Democratic Party outperformed anything anyone expected and did better than any off-year presidency since John Kennedy is one that gives everybody, like, “Hoo” -- sigh of relief -- that the mega Republicans are not taking over the government again, et cetera,” he said.

“And so, my judgment of running, when I announce ...Now, my intention is that I run again.  But I'm a great respecter of fate. And this is, ultimately, a family decision,” Biden said in response to a question.

He said he thinks everybody wants him to run again for the presidency.

“But we're going to have discussions about it.  I don't feel any hurry one way or another to make that judgment today, tomorrow, whenever, no matter what my predecessor does,” Biden said, referring to a major announcement coming from Donald Trump on November 15.

“My guess is it would be early next year when we make that judgment,” he said when asked about the timeline.

(Inputs from PTI)

