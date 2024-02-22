Parts Of A Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial In Denver Have Been Stolen

A large Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Denver's City Park was vandalized, and police are trying to determine if racial bias was involved.

Several pieces of the marble and bronze “I Have a Dream” memorial were stolen sometime Tuesday. The missing pieces include a bronze torch and angel, as well as a bronze panel that depicted Black military veterans, The Denver Post reported.

Vern Howard, chair of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission, told the newspaper that a community member informed him of the vandalism Wednesday morning.