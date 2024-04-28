Palestine Braces For ‘Biggest Catastrophe' As Israel Moves Ahead With Rafah Attack

As the war in Gaza rages on, Israel has shown no signs of backing down from an attack on Rafah. With no signs of a truce, Palestinians are now bracing themselves for an attack the southern Gaza city.
Ahead of Israel's Rafah attack, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has stated that if Tel Aviv were to attack Rafah, it would be "the biggest catastrophe in the Palestinian people's history".
Speaking at a special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Ryadh, Saudi Arabia, the PA president stated that around 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge in Rafah since the start of the war.
"What will happen in the coming few days is what Israel will do with attacking Rafah because all the Palestinians from Gaza are gathered there," stated the PA president.
"The biggest catastrophe in the Palestinian people’s history would then happen," stated Abbas, urging the United States to call on Israel to avoid launching an attack on Rafah.
"America is the only country able to prevent Israel from committing this crime," stated Abbas.
The Palestinian Authority president also raised his concerns about the displacement of Palestinians into Jordan and Egypt.
Abbas reiterated he rejects the displacement of Palestinians into Jordan and Egypt. He added that once once Israel completes its operation in Gaza, the military and Tel Aviv government will attempt to force the Palestinian population out of the occupied West Bank and into Jordan.
UN Workers In Rafah Preparing For Full-Scale Attack
Workers with the UN and its agencies in Rafah have started to prepare for a full-scale military invasion by Israel.
As per The Telegraph, Gilles Michaud, UN Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security has told aid workers with the World Food Programme, WHO and UNICEF to prepare for the attack.
This preparation also comes a month after an Israeli strike killed seven international aid workers with the World Central Kitchen. Following the strike, the international food NGO halted all operations in the war-torn strip.
International Community Calls On Israel To Refrain
Despite calls from the international community against an assault on Rafah, Israel has stated that it will not back down until it destroys the Hamas battalion in the city.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the leader of one of the key mediator countries, has called on Israel to not launch an attack on Rafah. The president also warned Israel against forcing Palestinian into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
Apart from pressure of the Rafah attack, the United States and 17 other nations have called on Hamas to release hostages and accept the truce proposal presented by Israel.
While Israel has proposed a phased-ceasefire in Gaza and the urgent release of hostages, Hamas has called for a permanent ceasefire.
Along with ceasefire, Hamas has stated that it is ready to release all hostages, but only if Israel pulls out from Gaza.