Pakistan Lodges Protest With India Over Its Citizen's Death In Kashmir

Pakistan has displayed concerns over the death of a native prisoner in Kashmir, claiming the incident was a 'fake encounter'.

Representative image of Indian Army
Representative image of Indian Army PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 2:33 pm

Pakistan has called in India's Charge d’Affaires here to lodge a strong protest over the death of a Pakistani prisoner in Kashmir, in what it termed a "fake encounter".  

The Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that the Indian Charge d’Affaires was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday. It said that a strong protest was lodged against the killing of Pakistani prisoner Muhammad Ali Hussain by Indian Forces in a "fake encounter".

Hussain had been jailed in Kot Bhalwal Prison in Kashmir since 2006. “The reality is that Hussain’s death was nothing but cold-blooded murder,” said the FO, adding that Pakistan’s serious concerns over the safety, security, and well-being of other Pakistani prisoners in Indian custody were also raised.

Pakistani Prisoners In Indian Jails

Pakistan also demanded that the Indian government must immediately share the details of this particular incident, including a credible post-mortem report to determine the cause of death and undertake a transparent investigation to bring to account whoever is responsible for the murder of the Pakistani prisoner.

“The Government of India has also been called upon to ensure prompt and expeditious repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased to Pakistan, as per the wishes of his family,” said the FO.

