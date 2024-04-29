International

Pakistan: Armed Men Kidnap A Senior Judge In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in violence, mostly blamed on the TTP, since the group unilaterally ended a cease-fire with the central government in November 2022.

Advertisement

Armed men kidnap a senior judge in Pakistan
info_icon

Armed men ambushed and kidnapped a senior judge in Pakistan's restive northwest, a police official said Sunday.

Around 15 men on motorbikes intercepted Judge Shakirullah Marwat's vehicle as he was traveling toward Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said police official Faheem Khan. The assailants set the car on fire before fleeing with him. The driver was not ­harmed, Khan said. 

The Good Old Days Outside the classroom with friends, NLS Bengaluru, 2003 - null
Diary Of A Law Graduate

BY Ashutosh Salil

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday evening's assault, but blanket with a dark gray sheet as a backdrop. He addressed the camera directly, although there were moments when he appeared to be making eye contact with other people. Male voices can be heard in the background. 

Advertisement

Khan said a search operation had been launched for the judge and a counterterrorism team had joined the investigation.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in violence, mostly blamed on the TTP, since the group unilaterally ended a cease-fire with the central government in November 2022. 

Last weekend, gunmen opened fire at customs officials, killing two and wounding three others in Dera Ismail Khan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: PSG Win 12th Ligue 1 Title; India Take 2-0 Lead In Thomas Cup Tie
  4. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  5. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  6. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Modi's Mega Rally In Pune Today; PM 'Taking Inspiration From Nazi Politician Goebbels', Says Congress
  7. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  8. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra