Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Multiple Shot, Unexploded Devices Found At NYC Train Station

At least five people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform.

This still image provided by WABC shows law enforcement gathering at the scene of a shooting (WABC via AP)

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 8:05 pm

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

According to a law enforcement source briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was dressed in construction attire.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station. 

Further details were not immediately available. New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour. 

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited)

