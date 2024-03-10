'Netanyahu Is Hurting Israel More Than Helping It': Joe Biden Talks About Lives Lost In Gaza

As per AP report, Biden said he was willing to make his case directly to the Israeli Knesset, its parliament, including by making another trip to the country. He travelled to Israel weeks after the October 7 attack. He declined to elaborate on how or whether such a trip might materialize.

The U.S. leader had hoped to secure a temporary ceasefire before Ramadan begins this week, though that appears increasingly unlikely as Hamas has balked at a deal pushed by the US and its allies that would have seen fighting pause for about six weeks, the release of additional hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, and a surge in humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Biden noted CIA Director Bill Burns is in the region currently trying to resurrect the deal.