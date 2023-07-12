Nepal PM Prachanda’s Wife Sita Dahal Passes Away At 69

The wife of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal popular as “Prachanda” passed away on Wedenesday.

Prachanda’s wife Sita Dahal died after suffering from a rare neurological condition for a long time, said PTI report.

She was 69-years-old.

“Sita, who has been ill for a long time passed away Wednesday at Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital, where the doctors confirmed her death at 8.33 am,” the report said.

It mentioned that the deceased was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Parkinson, diabetes and hypertension diseases.

Progressive supranuclear palsy is a rare neurological condition that can cause problems with balance, movement, vision, speech and swallowing.

She was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after her health condition turned serious, it said.

Prachanda and his wife Sita had three daughters and one son. Their eldest daughter Gyanu Dahal and son Prakash Dahal have already passed away.

She is survived by Prime Minister Prachanda and two daughters, Renu and Ganga. Renu Dahal is currently serving as Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

Her last rites will be paid at Aryaghat at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu in the afternoon, it mentioned.