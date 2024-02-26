Nearly 1 Lakh People Pay Obeisance To Lord Buddha's Holy Relics Flown From India To Thailand

Nearly one lakh devotees paid their obeisance on Makha Bucha day to the holy relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples that were recently enshrined here after being ferried from India to Thailand for a 26-day exposition.

The four Holy Piparahwa Relics of Lord Buddha and his Two Disciples, Arahata Sariputra, and Arahata Maudgalyayana, reached Thailand in a special Indian Air Force plane on Thursday and were enshrined on Friday for public veneration at the specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang pavilion in Bangkok.