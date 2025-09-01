SCO Summit 2025 Live: Xi Calls For Fairer Global Governance
At the SCO Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the global governance system should be made more just and equitable and stressed the need to continue promoting reforms within the SCO.
SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Raises Trade Deficit With Xi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the “large and ongoing” trade deficit with China during his meeting with President Xi Jinping, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that the issue has been under discussion for years, including during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Delhi. Modi highlighted that addressing the trade deficit in the context of broader strategic engagement could improve perceptions and strengthen India-China relations.
PM Modi China Visit Live Updates: Xi Calls For SCO Development Bank
Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the SCO Summit that a development bank should be established promptly to support economic cooperation among member states.
PM Modi China Visit Live Updates: Xi Calls On SCO Members To Resist Cold War Mentality And Promote Fairness
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged SCO members to resist a Cold War mentality and bullying, without naming the US. He said the SCO sets a model for new international relations, opposes external interference and power politics, and stands for fairness and justice. Xi also called for boosting trade, cultivating a “garden of civilisations,” and promoting a correct view of World War Two.
PM Modi China Visit Live Updates: PM Modi Meets Russian President Putin for 3–5 Minutes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin for around three to five minutes before the SCO Summit session on Monday, reported our Diplomatic Editor Shubhajit Roy from Tianjin, China.
PM Modi China Visit Live Updates: Modi Meets Xi And Putin
PM Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit venue ahead of the SCO proceedings.
PM Modi China Visit Live Updates: Xi Addresses Plenary, Says China, Partners Will Take SCO Security Forum To New Level
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday pledged that China will work with all SCO members to elevate the regional security forum. Speaking in Tianjin, Xi said the organisation sets a model for a new type of international relations and reiterated its firm opposition to external interference.
—Reuters