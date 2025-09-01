PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at Tianjin, China. He will also hold a bilateral meet with Russian President Vladmir Putin today. Setting the tone for global cooperation Modi, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and other world leaders are meeting for key plenary talks on security, trade, and regional ties. The SCO summit started on Sunday in the northern port city of Tianjin amid the US-India tariff tension and Russia-Ukraine war. “Prime Minister will be addressing the plenary session of the Summit, where he will outline India’s approach to fostering regional cooperation under the SCO umbrella,” said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

1 Sept 2025, 09:19:28 am IST SCO Summit 2025 Live: Xi Calls For Fairer Global Governance At the SCO Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the global governance system should be made more just and equitable and stressed the need to continue promoting reforms within the SCO.

1 Sept 2025, 09:13:29 am IST SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Raises Trade Deficit With Xi Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the “large and ongoing” trade deficit with China during his meeting with President Xi Jinping, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that the issue has been under discussion for years, including during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Delhi. Modi highlighted that addressing the trade deficit in the context of broader strategic engagement could improve perceptions and strengthen India-China relations.

1 Sept 2025, 08:55:47 am IST PM Modi China Visit Live Updates: Xi Calls For SCO Development Bank Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the SCO Summit that a development bank should be established promptly to support economic cooperation among member states.

1 Sept 2025, 08:49:12 am IST PM Modi China Visit Live Updates: Xi Calls On SCO Members To Resist Cold War Mentality And Promote Fairness Chinese President Xi Jinping urged SCO members to resist a Cold War mentality and bullying, without naming the US. He said the SCO sets a model for new international relations, opposes external interference and power politics, and stands for fairness and justice. Xi also called for boosting trade, cultivating a “garden of civilisations,” and promoting a correct view of World War Two.

1 Sept 2025, 08:38:26 am IST PM Modi China Visit Live Updates: PM Modi Meets Russian President Putin for 3–5 Minutes Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin for around three to five minutes before the SCO Summit session on Monday, reported our Diplomatic Editor Shubhajit Roy from Tianjin, China. Always a delight to meet President Putin! pic.twitter.com/XtDSyWEmtw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

1 Sept 2025, 08:33:04 am IST PM Modi China Visit Live Updates: Modi Meets Xi And Putin PM Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit venue ahead of the SCO proceedings.