Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

Jessica Pegula defeated Ann Li 6-1, 6-2 in US Open 2025 round of 16
Pegula aimed to exploit Li's nerves during the match
This victory secures Pegula's quarter-final spot at US Open 2025
Next, Pegula faces either Barbora Krejcikova or Taylor Townsend
Jessica Pegula explained how she wanted to capitalise on Ann Li's nerves in Sunday's US Open contest.
Pegula, runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka at Flushing Meadows last year, booked her place in the quarter-finals with a rapid 6-1 6-2 victory over Li on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Li, ranked 58th in the world, was hoping to reach the second week of a major for the first time in her career, yet Pegula never gave her opponent a chance.
"I played [Li] at Roland-Garros earlier this year, and we had a tough two sets, and I know when she's serving well and has confidence, she's really dangerous," said Pegula.
"I felt like she came out a little slow and nervous, and I wanted to jump on that and not let her feel comfortable for a second. That was my motivation all match.
"I wasn't playing great coming here. Making the second week was a goal itself, and making the quarter-finals is crazy because I just wasn't playing well, but I know I've played well here in the past, and I try to take the good energy and good vibes from last year into this year."
Pegula will take on Barbora Krejcikova or compatriot Taylor Townsend for a place in the semi-finals.
Data Debrief: Pegula's home comforts
Since the start of 2015, only Iga Swiatek (27 - 2022) has registered more wins during a single season in WTA-level tournaments held on American soil than Pegula in 2025 so far (22).
Pegula has dropped just 17 games en route to the last eight, which is the fewest games she has dropped in reaching any grand slam quarter-final.