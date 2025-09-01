Football

Inter Miami 0-3 Seattle Sounders, Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Roldan Heroics Propel Rave Greens To Victory

Seattle Sounders cruised to a dominant 3-0 victory over Inter Miami to lift their first-ever Leagues Cup title at a sold-out Lumen Field on Monday, 1 September. Osaze De Rosario broke the deadlock with a thumping header in the 26th minute after a sublime cross from Alex Roldan. After a period of dominance from Inter Miami in the second half, with chances falling to Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende, Sounders struck twice in the final 10 minutes. Roldan got himself on the scoresheet from the penalty spot after Yannick Bright conceded a foul in the box. Roldan added another assist in the final minute, threading Paul Rothrock through to seal the win for the home side.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Leagues Cup 2025 Final Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders_1
Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan lifts the Leagues Cup trophy as he celebrates with teammates after beating Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup final soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 Final Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders_2
Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

The Seattle Sounders celebrate with the Leagues Cup trophy after beating Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup final soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 Final Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders_3
Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Sounders forward Pedro De La Vega holds up the Leagues Cup trophy after beating Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 Final Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders_Lionel Messi
Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) is given a second-place medal by Seattle Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer after the Sounders won a Leagues Cup final soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 Final Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders_Andrew Thomas
Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Andrew Thomas holds the "Best Goalkeeper" trophy after winning a Leagues Cup final soccer match against Inter Miami in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 Final Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders_Lionel Messi
Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi looks on after losing a Leagues Cup final soccer match against the Seattle Sounders in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 Final Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders_Lionel Messi
Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts during the second half of a Leagues Cup final soccer match against the Seattle Sounders in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 Final Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders_Paul Rothrock
Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Sounders forward Osaze De Rosario, left, celebrates with midfielder Paul Rothrock, right, after Rothrock scored against Inter Miami during the second half of a Leagues Cup final soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 Final Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders_Paul Rothrock
Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Sounders midfielder Paul Rothrock scores against Inter Miami during the second half of a Leagues Cup final soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 Final Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders_Pedro De La Vega
Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Sounders forward Pedro De La Vega, center, moves the ball against Inter Miami defender Ian Fray (17) during the second half of a Leagues Cup final soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 Final Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders_Luis Suarez
Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Stephen Brashear

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, right, dribbles against Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez, left, during the first half of the Leagues Cup final soccer match, in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 Final Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders_ Jesús Ferreira
Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Sounders forward Jesús Ferreira, left, pulls the jersey of Inter Miami defender Maximiliano Falcón, right, during the second half of a Leagues Cup final soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 Final Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders_Lionel Messi
Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Stephen Brashear

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, dribbles against Seattle Sounders forward Paul Rothrock, right, during the second half of the Leagues Cup final soccer match, in Seattle.

