Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan lifts the Leagues Cup trophy as he celebrates with teammates after beating Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup final soccer match in Seattle.
The Seattle Sounders celebrate with the Leagues Cup trophy after beating Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup final soccer match in Seattle.
Seattle Sounders forward Pedro De La Vega holds up the Leagues Cup trophy after beating Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final soccer match in Seattle.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) is given a second-place medal by Seattle Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer after the Sounders won a Leagues Cup final soccer match in Seattle.
Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Andrew Thomas holds the "Best Goalkeeper" trophy after winning a Leagues Cup final soccer match against Inter Miami in Seattle.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi looks on after losing a Leagues Cup final soccer match against the Seattle Sounders in Seattle.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts during the second half of a Leagues Cup final soccer match against the Seattle Sounders in Seattle.
Seattle Sounders forward Osaze De Rosario, left, celebrates with midfielder Paul Rothrock, right, after Rothrock scored against Inter Miami during the second half of a Leagues Cup final soccer match in Seattle.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Paul Rothrock scores against Inter Miami during the second half of a Leagues Cup final soccer match in Seattle.
Seattle Sounders forward Pedro De La Vega, center, moves the ball against Inter Miami defender Ian Fray (17) during the second half of a Leagues Cup final soccer match in Seattle.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, right, dribbles against Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez, left, during the first half of the Leagues Cup final soccer match, in Seattle.
Seattle Sounders forward Jesús Ferreira, left, pulls the jersey of Inter Miami defender Maximiliano Falcón, right, during the second half of a Leagues Cup final soccer match in Seattle.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, dribbles against Seattle Sounders forward Paul Rothrock, right, during the second half of the Leagues Cup final soccer match, in Seattle.