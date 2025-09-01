Football

Inter Miami 0-3 Seattle Sounders, Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Roldan Heroics Propel Rave Greens To Victory

Seattle Sounders cruised to a dominant 3-0 victory over Inter Miami to lift their first-ever Leagues Cup title at a sold-out Lumen Field on Monday, 1 September. Osaze De Rosario broke the deadlock with a thumping header in the 26th minute after a sublime cross from Alex Roldan. After a period of dominance from Inter Miami in the second half, with chances falling to Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende, Sounders struck twice in the final 10 minutes. Roldan got himself on the scoresheet from the penalty spot after Yannick Bright conceded a foul in the box. Roldan added another assist in the final minute, threading Paul Rothrock through to seal the win for the home side.