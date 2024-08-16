Middle East Tensions: Gaza Peace Talks Resume As Palestinian Death Toll Rises Over 40,000

As Gaza war rages on, new round of peace talks between Israel and Hamas resumed on Thursday, with mediators hoping to head away from a wider conflict in the middle-east region.
The United States, Qatar and Egypt on Thursday met with an Israeli delegation in Qatar as the death toll of Palestinians in the war rose above 40,000, according to Gaza Health authorities.
Meanwhile, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said that Iran could attack Israel in the coming days without any warning as the region continued to be on the edge following the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Peace Talks Resume
Fresh round of peace talks between Israel and Hamas began on Thursday as international mediators -- the US, Qatar and Egypt -- met with an Israeli delegation.
The militant outfit, which did not take part directly, accused Israel of making additional demands to a previous proposal that had the support of the US and other international parties and to which Hamas had agreed in principle.
The resumption of peace talks with the hope of achieving ceasefire and release of hostages is also aimed at a potential deal to head away from a wider conflict as the Palestinian death toll rose above 40,000.
White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said that the talks were an important stop, adding that they could run into Friday as well.
Kirby noted that a lot of work remains given the complexity of the agreement and that negotiators were focusing on its implementation.