Maldives Leader, Suspended Amid Diplomatic Row With India, Draws Flak Over Post On Indian Flag

The suspended minister of the Maldives put up a post on social media against opposition party Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), showing a symbol resembling Ashok Chakra.

X%2F%40shiuna_m
The now-deleted post showed an opposition party's campaign poster, where the party's logo had been replaced with the Ashok Chakra on the Tricolour. Photo: X/@shiuna_m
Mariyam Shiuna, the political leader from Maldives who was suspended amid the island nation's diplomatic row with India over Lakshadweep that her comments on PM Modi's pics had sparked last year, has again hit headlines for another controversial social media post.

The now-deleted post showed an opposition party's campaign poster, where the party's logo had been replaced with the Ashok Chakra on the Tricolour, ahead of parliamentary elections in the island nation. Mariyam Shiuna offered an apology after her social media post sparked a row, saying it was "entirely unintentional".

"I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offense caused by the content of my recent post," Mariyam Shiuna, who belongs to the same party as President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, posted on X today.

"It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused," she added.

The social media post of Shiuna comes even as the Maldives prepares for Parliamentary elections later this month.

When Shiuna's Post Sparked India-Maldives Diplomatic Row

Mariyam Shiuna was one of the three ministers in Maldives who were "suspended" after their social media posts on PM Modi's Lakshadweep photos had sparked controversy in January this year.

Shiuna, who was the Deputy Minister at the Maldives Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Art, had called PM Modi a “clown” and a “puppet”. Shiuna, who was also the spokesperson for the Male City Council, later deleted her social media posts. The other two Maldivian leaders who were suspended amid that controversy were Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid.

