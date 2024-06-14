International

Biden's G7 Gaffes: US President's Awkward Moments Again Caught On Camera

The 81-year-old leader has been under criticism for his fumbles and gaffes, which his political rivals have seized upon to question his fitness for office.

Joe Biden's Awkward Moments Again Caught On Camera | Photo: X Screengrabs
US President Joe Biden, known for embarrassing gaffes and misstatements, was caught on camera in two awkward moments at the G7 summit in Italy.

The first incident occurred when President Biden arrived in Italy and met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The two leaders exchanged a hug and talked for a few moments before President Biden raised his hand to his forehead and saluted her. He then slowly walked off the stage.

Joe Biden Salutes Meloni | Watch

In another video, President Biden was seen smiling and slowly walking away from a group of world leaders as they posed for a photograph. After walking a few feet, he gave an enthusiastic thumbs up to someone, but no one was seen standing in that direction. The Italian PM quickly came to his rescue, diverting his attention to the group of leaders as they posed for a photograph. President Biden then shuffled back to the group.

Joe Biden Wandering Off | Watch

This comes days after he was relentlessly trolled by Republicans who mocked him for remaining virtually motionless for nearly a minute during a musical performance at the White House. The president stood awkwardly still for about 30 seconds during a White House Juneteenth concert as other guests, including Vice President Kamala Harris, danced alongside him, drawing criticism from Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee, which tweeted “why isn’t Biden moving?”

These episodes have raised new questions about President Biden's public appearances. The 81-year-old leader has been under criticism for his fumbles and gaffes, which his political rivals have seized upon to question his fitness for office. His Republican rival, Donald Trump, and his allies have repeatedly called for Biden to undergo cognitive testing.

 “I am a gaffe machine,” Biden admitted in December when asked about potential liabilities of his campaign. “But my God what a wonderful thing compared to a guy who can’t tell the truth,” he said.

However, Biden remains an active participant on the global stage. The G7 summit, which brings together leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, focused on major global issues is said to be dominated by the Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Gaza war, artificial intelligence, and migration. Day 1 of the summit kicked off with a focus on the Ukraine war and the G7 Countries approving an aid package worth $50 billion for the war-torn country.

