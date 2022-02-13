Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Jaishankar Lauds Indian Community's Key Role In Shaping Positive Image In Australia

Jaishankar visited Australia from February 10 to 13 in his first trip to the country as external affairs minister.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar PTI

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 9:43 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met the Indian community here and appreciated their key role in shaping the country's positive image in Australia and in the new phase of bilateral ties. Jaishankar visited Australia from February 10 to 13 in his first trip to the country as external affairs minister. He attended the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting along with the foreign ministers of Australia, Japan and the United States on Friday.

Jaishankar appreciated the role of the Indian community in shaping India's positive image. "So appropriate to conclude my Melbourne visit meeting the Indian community. Their role in shaping India's positive image is commendable. Key partners in this new phase of our ties," Jaishankar tweeted.

Melbourne has a vibrant Indian community with Indian-born migrants making up 3 per cent of the city's total population. Since 2001, the number of Indian-born migrants in Melbourne has more than tripled. On Saturday, India and Australia pledged to work together for building more trusted and resilient supply chains and ensuring broad and inclusive growth in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne after their bilateral meeting, Jaishankar said he spoke at length with Payne about regional, multilateral and global issues, besides discussing developments in South Asia, Southeast Asia and in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific region. Jaishankar will also make a bilateral visit to the Philippines from Sunday. This will be his first visit to the Philippines as external affairs minister. He will hold talks with his counterpart, Teodoro L Locsin, Secretary of Foreign Affairs and meet with the political leadership in the Philippines.

With PTI Inputs

