Holon Stabbing: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Knife Attack, Suspect 'Neutralised' By Police

One woman was killed and three others were injured in a stabbing attack in Israel's Holon district. The attack took place on Sunday morning in Holon area of Tel Aviv. The attacker has been "neutralised" by the police and is suspected to be a Palestnian militant.
As per Israeli authorities, the attacker is suspected to have been a Palestinian from West Bank.
The victim has been identified as a 70-year-old woman. Along with her, two other senior citizens, aged 70 and 68, were injured in the stabbing attack. A 26-year-old person was also injured in the knife attack and is said to be in "moderate condition".
"Large police forces are present at the scene and are conducting extensive searches with a helicopter and additional resources," police said in a statement, adding that the attacker was shot and "neutralized".
This is a developing story...