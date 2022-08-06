Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Israel, Gaza Militants Engage In Heavy Heavy Firefight

Israeli fighter jets unleashed fury on Gaza militants following an attack on southern Israel.

undefined
Israel-Gaza strip military exchange (Representative image) AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 12:16 pm

 Israeli jets pounded militant targets in Gaza early Saturday as rockets rained on southern Israel, hours after a wave of Israeli airstrikes on the coastal enclave killed at least 10 people, including a senior militant and a 5-year-old girl.

The fighting that began Friday with Israel's dramatic targeted killing of a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad continued throughout the night, drawing the sides closer to an all-out war. 

But the territory's Hamas rulers appeared to stay on the sidelines of the conflict, keeping its intensity somewhat contained, for now. Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers have fought four wars and several smaller battles over the last 15 years at a staggering cost to the territory's 2 million Palestinian residents.

Related stories

Israel Launches Strikes On Gaza Amid Tensions With Militants

Israel Dispatches Reinforcements To Gaza Border As Tensions Rise

Israel To Reopen Border Crossing With Gaza Strip After Closure Over Rocket Attacks

The latest round of Israel-Gaza violence was sparked by the arrest this week of a senior Islamic Jihad leader in the West Bank, part of a month-long Israeli military operation in the territory. Citing a security threat, Israel then for days sealed roads around the Gaza Strip and on Friday took out the militant leader in a targeted strike.

Tags

International  Israel Gaza Strip Palestinian Islamic Jihad Hamas West Bank
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey