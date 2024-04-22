Iraq Militant Group Target US Forces In Syria, Gaza Death Toll Crosses 34,000 | Latest In Middle East Tensions

As tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, a militant group in Iraq has resumed its attacks on US military bases in Syria. On Sunday, around five rockets were fired from the northern-Iraqi town on Zummar towards Syria to target US forces in the region.
Along with Iraq's latest strikes against US forces, Israel has started its assault on Rafah city in southern Gaza. At least 22 people, including children, were killed in Israeli strikes on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Iran and Israel have seemed to have pulled back from the brink of war after the United States approved more military aid for the Jewish state. Here is the latest on the tensions in the Middle East.
Iran-Israel, Iraq-US - Tensions In The Middle East Continue To Rise
The US House of Representatives approved military aid worth $13 billion to bolster Israel's defence including its Iron Dome defence system. The move was welcomed by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu who said it "demonstrated strong bipartisan support for Israel".
However, this military aid was condemned by Palestinian authorities who stated that the $13 billion aid would "translate into thousands of Palestinian casualties" in the war-torn strip.
As Iran and Israel appear to take a step back from engaging in the full-blown war, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei praised Tehran for its attack on Israel. The supreme leader thanked Iranian forces and stated that Iran had demonstrated its power during the operation against Israel.
Shortly after the aid was approved for Israel, Tel Aviv carried out deadly strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which was the last refuge for over a million Palestinians who sought shelter during the first phase of the war. As per Gaza's Civil Defence agency, one Israeli air strike wiped out an entire family of nine people, including six children.
As a result of the Rafah assault and Israel bombardment since October 7, 2023, Gaza's death toll has now crossed 34,000. As the death toll continues to increase, Gaza Strip continues to be on the brink of severe famine.
As Israel continues its war on Gaza, thousands of Israelis took to the street to demand for fresh elections and the urgent release of all remaining hostages in Gaza.
Apart from the Israel-Hamas war, Iraq has decided to continue its attacks towards US Forces in Syria. This announcement from Iraqi militant group Kataib Hezbollah a day after the Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani returned from a visit to the US where he met with President Joe Biden.
The militant group stated that the armed groups have decided to resume its attacks on US forces in Syria after the talks between Biden and al-Sudani had little to zero progress.