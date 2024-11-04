International

Indonesia: 9 Dead After Series Of Volcanic Eruptions Burn Several Houses In Flores

Authorities raised the danger level and widened the danger zone for Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki on Monday, following a series of eruption that last week.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
volcanic eruption
Volcanic Eruptions in Mount Ruang Photo: AP
info_icon

Indonesia's Disaster Management Agency said Monday that at least nine people have died as a series of volcanic eruptions widens on the remote island of Flores.

Authorities raised the danger level and widened the danger zone for Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki on Monday, following a series of eruption that last week.

The country's volcanology agency increased the volcano's alert status to the highest level and more than doubled the exclusion zone to a 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) radius after midnight on Monday as eruptions became more frequent. It has been spewing thick brownish ash up to 2,000 meters (6,500 feet) into the air every day since Thursday.

The eruption just after midnight on Monday spewed thick brownish ash as high as 2,000 meters (6,500 feet) into the air and hot ashes hit a nearby village, burning down several houses including a convent of Catholic nuns, said Firman Yosef, an official at the Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki monitoring post.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Adam Zampa Removes Babar Azam, Bringing A Sigh Of Relief For Aussies | PAK - 70/4(19.1)
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wriddhiman Saha Set To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket At End Of Season
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Toss Update: AUS Field First In Overcast, Cool Melbourne Conditions - Check Playing XIs
  4. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Latham Says Magnitude Of Historic Series Triumph Will 'Sink In' Once Dust Settles
  5. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel To Play India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test At MCG
Football News
  1. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  2. Atletico Madrid Vs Las Palmas, La Liga: Simeone Lauds Son Giuliano's 'Growth' After Netting First League Goal
  3. Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Flick Seeking Improvements In Champions League Despite Derby Win
  4. Inter Milan 1-0 Venezia, Serie A: Martinez Nods Hosts To Controversial Victory
  5. Millwall 1-0 Burnley, EFL Championship: Parker Gives Honest Assessment After Away Defeat
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  2. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  3. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
  4. Hong Kong Open Final: Diana Shnaider Beats Katie Boulter To Win 4th WTA Title Of 2024
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Elections: CM Shinde Hails 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', Calls Opposition 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi'
  2. Hemant Soren: Towering Over The Seven Chief Ministerial Faces Of BJP?
  3. Local TMC Leader Beaten To Death In West Bengal's Birbhum
  4. 'Consider Muslim Sentiments': Jamiat Chief To TDP, JD(U) On Waqf Bill
  5. Punjab Bypolls 2024: Bhagwant Mann 'Confident' Of AAP Sweep In Dera Baba Nanak Seat
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  2. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  3. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
  4. The Rise And Rise Of Donald Trump
  5. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
World News
  1. Indonesia: 9 Dead After Series Of Volcanic Eruptions Burn Several Houses In Flores
  2. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  3. Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple
  4. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  5. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
Latest Stories
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Adam Zampa Removes Babar Azam, Bringing A Sigh Of Relief For Aussies | PAK - 70/4(19.1)
  2. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  3. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  4. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  6. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wriddhiman Saha Set To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket At End Of Season
  7. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  8. Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple