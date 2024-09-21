Unlike in the case of Bangladesh when both the Congress and BJP governments had solidly backed Sheikh Hasina, in Sri Lanka New Delhi has made it a point to engage with the opposition leaders as well. Presidential hopeful Sajith Premadasa has met foreign minister Subramanyam Jaishankar several times during the latter’s trip to the island nation. His recent statements on India are conciliatory. He has said he wants a "strong constructive all encompassing relations" with India that would also "maximise our national interest". He has also said that India is a strong emerging power and deserves to have a permanent seat in the UN Security Council. This remark will be much appreciated by New Delhi as it continues to fight for expanding the Security Council and getting a place on the high table. India has been working for decades to get all friendly countries at the UN General Assembly to back it. Though the final decision will be taken by the Permanent members or the P5 : Russia, US, China, France and the UK—a ground swell of support for India will help its cause.