Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Indian-Origin Sikh Youth Shot Dead In Canada, Second Incident This Month

Home International

Indian-Origin Sikh Youth Shot Dead In Canada, Second Incident This Month

Earlier, a 21-year-old Sikh woman, Pawanpreet Kaur, was shot to death in a 'targeted' attack on December 3 in the Ontario province.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 4:56 pm

A 24-year-old Indian-origin Sikh man has died of gunshot wounds in the Canadian province of Alberta , with police citing homicide as the reason for his death, the second such incident this month in this country.

The victim, identified as Sanraj Singh, was located by the police in Edmonton city when they responded to a gunshot report on December 3 night, an Edmonton police news release said.

Singh was found sitting in a vehicle in medical distress. The police performed CPR, a life-saving technique, until the Emergency Medical Services arrived and declared him dead.

The autopsy report revealed homicide to be the manner of death , the press release said.

According to the police, a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area, and photos of the same were released by homicide investigators. Residents were also asked to check their CCTV cameras or dashcam footage for any suspicious activity on the night of December 3.

A 21-year-old Sikh woman, Pawanpreet Kaur, was shot to death in a 'targeted' attack on December 3 in the Ontario province. In November, an 18-year-old Indian-origin teenager, Mehakpreet Sethi was stabbed to death at a high school parking lot in the British Columbia province.

Tags

International India Canada Sikh Indian Origin Killed Crimes Alberta Homicide Edmonton Ontario
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cyclone Mandous Aftermath: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In TN, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala Until Tuesday

Cyclone Mandous Aftermath: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In TN, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala Until Tuesday

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone