Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

India-Aus Pact To Boost Trade, Investment: Exporters

Key commodities that are exported to Australia are gold jewellery (plain and studded) and polished diamonds. The main commodities imported from Australia include precious metals -- gold and silver bars.

India-Aus Pact To Boost Trade, Investment: Exporters
Trade between India and Australia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 9:04 pm

The trade agreement signed between India and Australia on Saturday will help boost two-way commerce and investment between the countries, according to exporters. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said the pact will benefit several sectors, including apparel, textiles, leather, footwear, gems, jewellery, engineering goods and pharmaceuticals, besides services. Australia is at present India's largest export destination in the Oceania region and is amongst the top 15 export destinations, FIEO President A Sakthivel said. Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Colin Shah said after successfully negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE, India has secured preferential access for the sector in Australia. Currently, India and Australia have a significant bilateral trade of USD 950 million for gems and jewellery commodities, he said.


Key commodities that are exported to Australia are gold jewellery (plain and studded) and polished diamonds. The main commodities imported from Australia include precious metals -- gold and silver bars. "We expect Australia to benefit from access to areas where India is a world leader, such as diamonds. By providing preferential access for Indian gems and jewellery exports, the deal also makes it cheaper for Australian retailers to procure world-class jewellery crafted with finesse from Indian manufacturers," he said.  Shah also said he expects the agreement to boost bilateral gems and jewellery trade from USD 950 million at present to USD 1.5 billion. India and Australia on Saturday signed an economic cooperation and trade agreement under which Canberra would provide duty-free access in its market for over 6,000 broad sectors of India, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery and machinery.

Related stories

India Sees Warmest March In 122 Years, Lowest Rainfall Since 1908

Create Special Force Of Ex-Servicemen For Protection Of Kashmiri Pandits: Swamy

COVID Vaccines Open For 5-11-year Olds In England

PTI INPUTS

Tags

International Business India-Aus Pact Federation Of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) FIEO FIEO President A Sakthivel Export Promotion Council Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Colin Shah Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) CEPA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022, GT Vs DC, Live Score: Mushtafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav Strike For Delhi; Gujarat - 51/2

IPL 2022, GT Vs DC, Live Score: Mushtafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav Strike For Delhi; Gujarat - 51/2

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit