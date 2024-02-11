In Pics: Israeli Airstrikes Leave Trail Of Destruction In Rafah

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip.
An Israeli military helicopter, seen from southern Israel, flies into the Gaza Strip.
An Israeli tank, seen from southern Israel, drives past a mosque in the Gaza Strip.
Palestinians inspect the damaged houses following an Israeli army raid in the West Bank refugee camp of Nour Shams, Tulkarem. The Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, a Palestinian militant group, said three of its members were killed in the Israeli raid. Israel said its troops shot the militants after an exchange of fire.
Israeli soldiers, seen from southern Israel, operate just outside of the Gaza Strip.
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinian women react after their home was hit by an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian carries a relative killed in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip.