In Pics: Israeli Airstrikes Leave Trail Of Destruction In Rafah

Israel has launched airstrikes on Gaza’s crowded region—Rafah, where many Palestinians have taken refuge and are living in deplorable conditions after Israel’s war on Gaza.

February 11, 2024

Israel Palestinians | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip.

Israel Palestinians | Photo: AP/Tsafrir Abayov

An Israeli military helicopter, seen from southern Israel, flies into the Gaza Strip.

Israel Palestinians | Photo: AP/Tsafrir Abayov

An Israeli tank, seen from southern Israel, drives past a mosque in the Gaza Strip.

Israel Palestinians | Photo: AP/Nasser Nasser

Palestinians inspect the damaged houses following an Israeli army raid in the West Bank refugee camp of Nour Shams, Tulkarem. The Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, a Palestinian militant group, said three of its members were killed in the Israeli raid. Israel said its troops shot the militants after an exchange of fire.

Israel Palestinians | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip.

Israel Palestinians | Photo: AP/Tsafrir Abayov

Israeli soldiers, seen from southern Israel, operate just outside of the Gaza Strip.

Israel Palestinians | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Israel Palestinians | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Palestinian women react after their home was hit by an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Israel Palestinians | Photo: AP/Adel Hana

A Palestinian carries a relative killed in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip.

