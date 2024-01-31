Farmers gather near a bridge where a banner reads "Proud to feed you" as they block a highway in Jossigny, east of Paris.
In Pics: France Farmers Protests
The farmers in France camped out at barricades around Paris as the government hoped to calm their anger with more concessions to their complaints that growing and rearing food has become too difficult and not sufficiently lucrative.
Farmers block the highway in Jossigny, east of Paris.
Farmers sit on a highway after spending the night at a barricade in Aix-en-Provence, southern France. France's protesting farmers encircle Paris with tractor barricades, vowing a 'siege' over grievances.
A farmer walks past a tractor reading "Farmers, I want to live tomorrow on my job" as they block a highway in Jossigny, east of Paris.
A chicken walks in a lane as farmers block a highway in Jossigny, east of Paris.
A farmer stands at a barricade as farmers block a highway in Jossigny, east of Paris.
Farmers drive their tractors to join a barricade where farmers block a highway in Jossigny, east of Paris.
A farmer pulls a toy tractor as farmers block a highway in Jossigny, east of Paris.
Farmers gather by a bridge as they block a highway in Jossigny, east of Paris.
Tractors park on a blocked highway in Jossigny, east of Paris. By showering government offices with manure and by besieging Paris with traffic-snarling barricades of tractors and hay bales, farmers in France have captured the country's attention.