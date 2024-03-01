In Photos: Switzerland Farmers Protest

Farmers organize themselves to form a giant "SOS" signal with their tractors as coordinated stunt replicated in various locations across Switzerland, protesting against their work conditions, in Gossau, Switzerland.
Farmers organize themselves to form a giant "SOS" distress signal with their tractors as coordinated stunt replicated in various locations across Switzerland, protesting against their work conditions and here specifically the price of milk, echoing numerous protests across Europe in the recents weeks, in a field between the villages of Echallens and Goumoens-la-Ville, Switzerland.
