In Photos: Switzerland Farmers Protest

Farmers organized themselves to form a giant "SOS" distress signal with their tractors as coordinated stunt replicated in various locations across Switzerland. They protested against their work conditions which echoed numerous protests across Europe in the recents weeks, in a field between the villages of Echallens and Goumoens-la-Ville, Switzerland.

Photo Webdesk
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Switzerland Farmers Protest | Photo: Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP

Farmers organize themselves to form a giant "SOS" signal with their tractors as coordinated stunt replicated in various locations across Switzerland, protesting against their work conditions, in Gossau, Switzerland.

Switzerland Farmers Protest
Switzerland Farmers Protest | Photo: Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP
Farmers organize themselves to form a giant "SOS" distress signal with their tractors as coordinated stunt replicated in various locations across Switzerland, protesting against their work conditions and here specifically the price of milk, echoing numerous protests across Europe in the recents weeks, in a field between the villages of Echallens and Goumoens-la-Ville, Switzerland.

Switzerland Farmers Protest
Switzerland Farmers Protest | Photo: Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP
Farmers organize themselves to form a giant "SOS" signal with their tractors as coordinated stunt replicated in various locations across Switzerland, protesting against their work conditions and here specifically the price of milk, echoing numerous protests across Europe in the recents weeks, in a field between the villages of Echallens and Goumoens-la-Ville, Switzerland.

Switzerland Farmers Protest
Switzerland Farmers Protest | Photo: Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP
Farmers organize themselves to form a giant "SOS" distress signal with their tractors as coordinated stunt replicated in various locations across Switzerland, protesting against their work conditions and here specifically the price of milk, echoing numerous protests across Europe in the recents weeks, in a field between the villages of Echallens and Goumoens-la-Ville, Switzerland.

Switzerland Farmers Protest
Switzerland Farmers Protest | Photo: Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP
Farmers organize themselves to form a giant "SOS" signal with their tractors as a coordinated stunt replicated in various locations across Switzerland, protesting against their work conditions and here specifically the price of milk, echoing numerous protests across Europe in the recents weeks, in a field between the villages of Echallens and Goumoens-la-Ville, Switzerland.

Switzerland Farmers Protest
Switzerland Farmers Protest | Photo: Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP
Farmers organize themselves to form a giant "SOS" signal with their tractors as a coordinated stunt replicated in various locations across Switzerland, protesting against their work conditions and here specifically the price of milk, echoing numerous protests across Europe in the recents weeks, in a field between the villages of Echallens and Goumoens-la-Ville, Switzerland.

Farmers Protest

