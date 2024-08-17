In Photos: Kin Of Israeli Hostages Hold Protests In Tel Aviv

A woman binds her hands with rope as relatives of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and their supporters protest to demand their release, in Tel Aviv, Israel as International mediators held a new round of talks aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war and securing the release of scores of hostages.
People wear blindfolds as relatives of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and their supporters demand their release, in Tel Aviv, Israel as International mediators held a new round of talks aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war and securing the release of scores of hostages.
Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold photos of their loved ones during a protest calling for their return in Tel Aviv, Israel.
A relative holds a cardboard cut-out of Haim Peri, 79, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, who was taken hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, during a protest calling for their return in Tel Aviv, Israel.
