In Photos: Kin Of Israeli Hostages Hold Protests In Tel Aviv

Several relatives of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and their supporters were seen holding protests in Tel Aviv, Israel as International mediators held a new round of talks aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war and securing the release of scores of hostages.

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli hostage' families protest in Tel Aviv | Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

A woman binds her hands with rope as relatives of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and their supporters protest to demand their release, in Tel Aviv, Israel as International mediators held a new round of talks aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war and securing the release of scores of hostages.

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli hostages families wear blindfolds in protest for their release
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli hostages' families wear blindfolds in protest for their release | Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

People wear blindfolds as relatives of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and their supporters demand their release, in Tel Aviv, Israel as International mediators held a new round of talks aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war and securing the release of scores of hostages.

Israel-Hamas war: Families of hostages held in Gaza protest in front of the Independence Hall in Tel Aviv
Israel-Hamas war: Families of hostages held in Gaza protest in front of the Independence Hall in Tel Aviv | Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and their supporters protest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Israel-Hamas war: Families of hostages in Gaza during a protest in Tel Aviv
Israel-Hamas war: Families of hostages in Gaza during a protest in Tel Aviv | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold photos of their loved ones during a protest calling for their return in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Israel-Hamas war: Families of hostages protest in Tel Aviv
Israel-Hamas war: Families of hostages protest in Tel Aviv | Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and their supporters protest in Tel Aviv, Israel as International mediators held a new round of talks aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war and securing the release of scores of hostages.

Israel-Hamas war: Protest rally in Tel Aviv to demand release of Hostages held by Hamas
Israel-Hamas war: Protest rally in Tel Aviv to demand release of Hostages held by Hamas | Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and their supporters protest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Israel-Hamas war: A relative holds a cardboard cut-out of Haim Peri
Israel-Hamas war: A relative holds a cardboard cut-out of Haim Peri | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

A relative holds a cardboard cut-out of Haim Peri, 79, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, who was taken hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, during a protest calling for their return in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Israel-Hamas war: Protest in Tel Aviv
Israel-Hamas war: Protest in Tel Aviv | Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and their supporters protest in Tel Aviv, Israel as International mediators held a new round of talks aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war and securing the release of scores of hostages.

Israel-Hamas war: Relatives of hostages during a protest in Tel Aviv
Israel-Hamas war: Relatives of hostages during a protest in Tel Aviv | Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and their supporters protest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

