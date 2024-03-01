International

In Photos: California Blizzard

The most powerful Pacific storm of the season started barreling into the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, packing multiple feet of snow and dangerous winds that forecasters say will create blizzard conditions likely to close major highways and trigger power outages into the weekend.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
California Blizzard | Photo: Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP

Lydia Samaniego walks to her house as snow falls in El Dorado County, California. She said she was leaving for San Francisco with friends to escape the forecast blizzard.

1/7
California Blizzard
California Blizzard | Photo: AP/Andy Barron
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A snowboarder makes his way out of the North Star California Resort after a day of snowboarding in Truckee, California.

2/7
California Blizzard
California Blizzard | Photo: AP/Andy Barron
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Skiers hurry along The Village at Northstar California Resort as snow falls in Truckee, California.

Advertisement
3/7
California Blizzard
California Blizzard | Photo: AP/Andy Barron
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A snow flurry passes as skiers pack up their skis after a day of skiing North Star California Resort Truckee, California.

Advertisement
4/7
California Blizzard
California Blizzard | Photo: AP/Andy Barron
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Snow falls as skiers walk along The Village at Northstar Resort on their way to the lifts in Truckee, California.

Advertisement
5/7
California Blizzard
California Blizzard | Photo: Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Snow falls on homes on Sierra Pines Road in El Dorado County, California as a blizzard is expected to add to snow in the area.

Advertisement
6/7
California Blizzard
California Blizzard | Photo: AP/Andy Barron
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mangal Singh parks his truck off the I-80 to puts chains on his truck wheels in preparation for the snow storm over the Sierra Nevada in Truckee, California. A Pacific storm packing powerful winds and heavy snow is shaping up to be the strongest of the season, forecasters say.

7/7
California Blizzard
California Blizzard | Photo: Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Hydrometeorologist Angelique Fabbiani-Leon, left, and water resources engineers Anthony Burdock and Andy Reising take measurements for the California Department of Water Resources as snow falls during a snow survey at Phillips Station, California.

Tags

Winter Season

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement