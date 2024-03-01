In Photos: California Blizzard

Lydia Samaniego walks to her house as snow falls in El Dorado County, California. She said she was leaving for San Francisco with friends to escape the forecast blizzard.
A snowboarder makes his way out of the North Star California Resort after a day of snowboarding in Truckee, California.
Skiers hurry along The Village at Northstar California Resort as snow falls in Truckee, California.
Advertisement
A snow flurry passes as skiers pack up their skis after a day of skiing North Star California Resort Truckee, California.
Advertisement
Snow falls as skiers walk along The Village at Northstar Resort on their way to the lifts in Truckee, California.
Advertisement
Snow falls on homes on Sierra Pines Road in El Dorado County, California as a blizzard is expected to add to snow in the area.
Advertisement
Mangal Singh parks his truck off the I-80 to puts chains on his truck wheels in preparation for the snow storm over the Sierra Nevada in Truckee, California. A Pacific storm packing powerful winds and heavy snow is shaping up to be the strongest of the season, forecasters say.
Hydrometeorologist Angelique Fabbiani-Leon, left, and water resources engineers Anthony Burdock and Andy Reising take measurements for the California Department of Water Resources as snow falls during a snow survey at Phillips Station, California.