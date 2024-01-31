International

In Photos: Bullfighting Resumes In Mexico City Amidst Protests

In Mexico City on January 28, bullfights resumed despite protests outside a crowded arena. This happened because Mexico's highest court temporarily cancelled a local ruling that had stopped the events for over a year and a half. The ruling had supported animal rights defenders.

January 31, 2024

Photo: AP/Fernando Llano

Spectators watch a bullfight at the Plaza Mexico, in Mexico City. Bullfighting returned to Mexico City Sunday after the Supreme Court of Justice overturned a 2022 ban that prevented these events from taking place in the capital.

1/8
Mexico Bullfighting Photo: AP/Fernando Llano

Bullfighters assistants parade during a bullfight at the Plaza Mexico, in Mexico City.

2/8
Mexico Bullfighting Photo: AP/Fernando Llano

Spectators watch a bullfight at the Plaza Mexico, in Mexico City.

3/8
Mexico Bullfighting Photo: AP/Fernando Llano

A bullfighter performs at the Plaza Mexico, in Mexico City.

4/8
Mexico Bullfighting Photo: AP/Fernando Llano

A spectator holds up a poster of a bullfighter performing prior to a bullfight at the Plaza Mexico, in Mexico City.

5/8
Mexico Bullfighting Photo: AP/Fernando Llano

Spectators watch a bullfight at the Plaza Mexico, in Mexico City.

6/8
Mexico Bullfighting Photo: AP/Fernando Llano

People arrive to the Plaza Mexico for a bullfighting in Mexico City.

7/8
Mexico Bullfighting Photo: AP/Fernando Llano

Police frisk a spectator before entering to the Plaza Mexico for a bullfighting in Mexico City.

8/8
Mexico Bullfighting Photo: AP/Fernando Llano

Police block a gate as animal rights activists try to enter the Plaza Mexico, in Mexico City.

