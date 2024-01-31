Spectators watch a bullfight at the Plaza Mexico, in Mexico City. Bullfighting returned to Mexico City Sunday after the Supreme Court of Justice overturned a 2022 ban that prevented these events from taking place in the capital.
In Photos: Bullfighting Resumes In Mexico City Amidst Protests
In Mexico City on January 28, bullfights resumed despite protests outside a crowded arena. This happened because Mexico's highest court temporarily cancelled a local ruling that had stopped the events for over a year and a half. The ruling had supported animal rights defenders.
Bullfighters assistants parade during a bullfight at the Plaza Mexico, in Mexico City.
Spectators watch a bullfight at the Plaza Mexico, in Mexico City.
Advertisement
A bullfighter performs at the Plaza Mexico, in Mexico City.
Advertisement
A spectator holds up a poster of a bullfighter performing prior to a bullfight at the Plaza Mexico, in Mexico City.
Advertisement
Spectators watch a bullfight at the Plaza Mexico, in Mexico City.
Advertisement
People arrive to the Plaza Mexico for a bullfighting in Mexico City.
Police frisk a spectator before entering to the Plaza Mexico for a bullfighting in Mexico City.
Police block a gate as animal rights activists try to enter the Plaza Mexico, in Mexico City.