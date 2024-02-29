In Photos: Bolivia Floods

The bridge connecting to Brasileia, Brazil, is flooded, seen from Cobija, Bolivia. The Acre River, on the Bolivian-Brazilian border, has overflowed its banks due to heavy rainfall.
A partial view of the flooded town of Cobija, Bolivia.
Residents rescue kittens from the roof of a flooded home in Cobija, Bolivia.
A woman is reflected in her closet mirror which she moved with her to a shelter amid flooding in Cobija, Bolivia.
People rest in a shelter after their homes were flooded in Cobija, Bolivia.
Cars are submerged in the flooded streets of Cobija, Bolivia.
Residents recover furniture from their flooded homes in Cobija, Bolivia.
Residents navigate the flooded streets of Cobija, Bolivia.
Residents move a table that was recovered from a flooded home in front of a flooded store in Cobija, Bolivia.
A food store billboard is submerged in floodwater in Cobija, Bolivia.