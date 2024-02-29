International

In Photos: Bolivia Floods

The Acre River, on the Bolivian-Brazilian border, has overflowed its banks due to heavy rainfall.

February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
       
Bolivia Floods | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

The bridge connecting to Brasileia, Brazil, is flooded, seen from Cobija, Bolivia. The Acre River, on the Bolivian-Brazilian border, has overflowed its banks due to heavy rainfall.

Bolivia Floods | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
A partial view of the flooded town of Cobija, Bolivia.

Bolivia Floods | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
Residents rescue kittens from the roof of a flooded home in Cobija, Bolivia.

Bolivia Floods | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
A woman is reflected in her closet mirror which she moved with her to a shelter amid flooding in Cobija, Bolivia.

Bolivia Floods | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
People rest in a shelter after their homes were flooded in Cobija, Bolivia.

Bolivia Floods | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
Cars are submerged in the flooded streets of Cobija, Bolivia.

Bolivia Floods | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
Residents recover furniture from their flooded homes in Cobija, Bolivia.

Bolivia Floods | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
Residents navigate the flooded streets of Cobija, Bolivia.

Bolivia Floods | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
Residents move a table that was recovered from a flooded home in front of a flooded store in Cobija, Bolivia.

Bolivia Floods | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
A food store billboard is submerged in floodwater in Cobija, Bolivia.

