Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee, the country's body for national security issues.

The NSC is chaired by the Prime Minister and attended by services chiefs, key ministers, national security adviser and top intelligence officials. The meeting on Thursday will be held at Khan's residence, according to Pakistan's information minister Fawad Hussain who shared this on Twitter.

Later on Thursday, Khan will also address the nation, said Hussain in a separate tweet.

Khan has called the meeting a day after he effectively lost majority in Parliament after one of his government's coalition partners joined the Opposition that has tabled a no-confidence motion against his government.

The meeting has also come a day after Khan shared a letter - purportedly showing evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust his government - with his Cabinet members in a hurriedly called meeting, which was not attended by PTI's two major allies - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) - despite being invited.

Khan also called a select group of TV anchors and informed them that "the language of the letter was threatening and arrogant" and that Pakistan would face dire consequences if the no-confidence motion failed. However, he did not show the letter to the media, according to the Dawn newspaper.

The lower House of Pakistan’s Parliament is scheduled to meet on Thursday for a debate on the no-confidence motion tabled by the joint Opposition against Khan to topple his government.

The NSC meeting coincides with the National Assembly session to debate the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the letter was apparently losing steam as it was written by none other than a Pakistani envoy and is based on a meeting of embassy officials with the officials of the host country, who expressed displeasure at the foreign policy of Pakistan about the ongoing Ukraine war.

Following the pressure by the Opposition, the government has also indicated to brief a parliament body on security about the letter.

"If the parliamentary leaders from the government and the opposition side agree, the issue of the sensitive letter can be discussed at an in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security,” Asad Qaisar, Speaker of the National Assembly tweeted.

With PTI inputs