Illegal Immigrants Should Be Externed Or Repatriated: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday emphasised externing or repatriating illegal immigrants and "overstaying" foreigners in the interest of national security.

The minister made the statement during a meeting with senior police officials, according to a release issued by his office.

"Illegal immigrants overstaying in the country even after their visa term gets over need to be externed as they can pose a threat to national security by indulging in anti-national activities," he said.

Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood apprised the minister of the need to immediately expand the capacity of the existing detention centres for foreigners, the statement said.

Sood also said foreign nationals including people from Bangladesh cannot be kept in jail but they have to be lodged in a detention centre as per rules.

He also underlined that the existing detention centre at Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru was small and there was a need to expand it further.

Responding to it, Jnanendra urged the social welfare department to immediately sanction the project and release funds for expanding the detention centre.

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, who was present in the meeting, said his department will review the proposal sent by the home department on a priority basis.

(Inputs from PTI)