International

Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact

Hurricane Leslie has strengthened into a Category 1 storm as it moves across the Atlantic, with maximum wind speeds reaching 80 mph.

Hurricane Leslie
This Satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Leslie. Photo: AP
info_icon

Hurricane Leslie is currently making its way across the Atlantic Ocean and has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane. However, there are no hazards affecting land at this time.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), in an advisory released at 4 a.m. EST on Saturday, Leslie is moving west-northwest at 7 mph. The storm is expected to increase its speed and continue northwest through Tuesday.

Leslie's maximum wind speeds have increased slightly since Friday to 80 mph. While the NHC noted that the storm may strengthen a bit more on Saturday, it is predicted to weaken on Sunday.

Leslie formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday and became a hurricane on Friday. It is the 12th storm of the Atlantic hurricane season in 2024, following Hurricane Kirk and the recent impacts of Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Kirk is currently a Category 3 hurricane and is generating storm swells affecting the Leeward Islands, Bermuda, and the Greater Antilles. The NHC warns that these swells are expected to spread westward, reaching the east coast of the United States, Atlantic Canada, and the Bahamas by Saturday night and Sunday, then moving toward the Azores on Monday.

Additionally, the NHC is monitoring a disturbance over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, which has a high likelihood of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm. The chances of formation over the next two days are estimated at 70 per cent, increasing to 90 per cent over the next week. This disturbance could impact the Yucatán Peninsula, Florida, the Florida Keys, and the northwestern Bahamas.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather, Pitch Report
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather, Pitch Report
  4. Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match 10
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Groups: Live Streaming, Teams, Squads, Venues, Fixtures And More
Football News
  1. Everton 0-0 Newcastle, Premier League: I Back Myself On Penalties, Says Spot-Kick Hero Pickford
  2. Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Holstein Kiel, Bundesliga: Complacency Key In Disappointing Draw, Says Alonso
  3. Inter Milan 3-2 Torino, Serie A: Thuram Hat-trick Keeps Champions Within Reach Of Top Spot
  4. Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal, La Liga: Valverde, Vinicius Stunners Down High-Flying Visitors
  5. AC Milan Vs Fiorentina, Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Has No Intention Of Changing Winning Formula
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Returning Novak Djokovic Battles Past Alex Michelsen In First Round
  2. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  5. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Beyond The Kashmir Files: A Cinematic Lens Distorting Historical Truth
  2. West Bengal: 6 Junior Doctors Begin Fast Unto Death Over Govt Not Fulfilling Their Demands
  3. Delhi: High Drama Unfolds As AAP Leaders Lay On Feet Of BJP MLAs Over Bus Marshal Issue | Details
  4. Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Pollsters Predict Cong-NC Sweep In J&K, Congress Likely To Form Govt In Haryana
  5. Congress Will Form Govt With Comfortable Majority, Says Hooda After Polling Ends
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  2. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  3. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  4. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  5. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Heir 'Untraceable' After Israeli Strikes In Beirut; Gaza's Al-Aqsa Mosque Bombed
  2. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  3. Hashem Safieddin, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Successor, Presumed Dead After Israeli Airstrike
  4. Iran’s Key Nuclear Sites: Locations, Functions And Global Concerns
  5. In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'