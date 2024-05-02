International

Highway Collapse In Southern China Kills At Least 36 People

The ground beneath the highway appeared to have caved in, along with the section of the road above it.

Advertisement

Xinhua News Agency via AP
Highway bridge in northern China collapsed due to flash floods | Photo: Xinhua News Agency via AP
info_icon

Beijing: A section of a highway collapsed after heavy rains in southern China, sending cars tumbling down a slope and leaving at least 36 people dead, authorities said Thursday.

The Meizhou city government said that 23 vehicles have been found in a pit after a 17.9-metre long section of the highway gave way about 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Thirty other people had injuries, none of them life-threatening, a government statement said.

Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg - PTI
Jammu And Kashmir: Heavy Rain Damages Several Houses In Poonch, Landslides, Floods, Snowfall Bring Life To Standstill | Visuals

BY Outlook Web Desk

Parts of Guangdong province have seen record rains and flooding in the past two weeks, as well as hail. A tornado killed five people in Guangzhou, the provincial capital, last weekend.

Advertisement

Some villages in Meizhou flooded in early April, and the city had seen heavy rain in recent days.

The ground beneath the highway appeared to have caved in, along with the section of the road above it. Witnesses told local media they heard a loud noise and saw a wide hole open up behind them after driving past the section just before it collapsed.

Video and photos in local media showed smoke and fire at the scene, with highway guardrails slanting down into the flames. A pile of blackened cars could be seen on the slope leading down from the highway. 

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections In Gadchiroli: Gashes In The Red Sand
  2. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  3. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  4. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  5. Sports News LIVE: Japan Take Lead Against India In Uber Cup QF; BVB Win Vs PSG In UCL SF 1st Leg
  6. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: No EC Action On Revanth Reddy, Says KCR After Campaign Ban; Cong To End Amethi, Rae Bareli Suspense Today?
  7. Ukraine War: US Accuses Russia Of Chemical Weapons Use; China Sanctioned
  8. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures