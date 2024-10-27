International

Georgia’s Ruling Party Wins Another Term Amid Disputes

The ruling party in Georgia, Georgian Dream Party, has won the parliamentary elections amid the allegations of electoral misconduct.

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze speaks after the announcement of exit poll results in parliamentary elections, at the Georgian Dream party headquarters in Tbilisi, Georgia October 26, 2024. Photo: Reuters
The ruling Georgian Dream Party in Georgia secured over 54 precent of the vote on Saturday according to preliminary results from the Central Election Commission, in a parliamentary election marked by allegations of electoral misconduct. 

Following the results, the opposition parties disputed the outcome, framing it as a “constitutional coup” that undermines Georgia's aspirations for European Union membership.

With nearly all precincts counted, the initial results show the ruling party’s win, particularly in rural areas where the party reportedly garnered up to 90 percent of the vote. Yet, major urban centers showed a starkly different picture, with the party failing to exceed 44 percent in any district.

The elections occurred against a backdrop of heightened public sentiment favoring EU membership, with around 80 percent of Georgians supporting the idea according to recent polls. However, the ruling party has faced accusations of employing state resources to secure votes, including pressuring public sector employees and engaging in vote-buying practices.

As Georgia's geopolitical alignment hangs in the balance, voters had to choose between supporting a ruling party perceived as increasingly aligned with Russia or backing an opposition coalition advocating for a swift path to EU integration. The election outcome could significantly impact Georgia's foreign policy direction, especially following recent tensions with Moscow.

Three monitoring missions including the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), US nonprofit groups the National Democratic Institute (NDI), and the International Republican Institute (IRI), all reported substantial irregularities during the voting process on Sunday. Issues such as ballot-stuffing, voter intimidation, and incidents of violence near polling stations were documented, raising serious questions about the integrity of the electoral process. Nonetheless, these organizations stopped short of declaring the elections fraudulent.

Antonio López-Istúriz White, head of the European Parliament’s OSCE mission, expressed deep concerns about the electoral conduct, stating it reflected a worrying trend of democratic backsliding in Georgia. "The conduct of yesterday's election is unfortunately evidence to that effect," he stated.

In response to the election results, opposition parties have vowed to contest the outcome. Tina Bokuchava, leader of the United National Movement (UNM), accused the Georgian Dream Party of orchestrating a theft of democracy, calling for protests to reclaim what she claims is a lost European future. “We do not accept results of these falsified elections,” she asserted.

The political landscape in Georgia has become increasingly polarized, with many citizens feeling caught between aspirations for European integration and fears of Russian influence. The ruling party's ties to Moscow and recent legislative actions—such as the controversial “foreign agents” law—have drawn significant criticism, with critics warning these moves echo repressive measures seen in Russia.

