Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Gaza Rocket Into Israel Breaks 2-Month Lull

A rocket wads fired into the Israel early Saturday by Palestinian militants breaking the calm along the Gaza-Israel border.

Gaza Rocket Into Israel Breaks 2-Month Lull
AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 7:11 am

Jerusalem, Jun 18 (AP) Palestinian militants fired a rocket into southern Israel early Saturday, shattering a two-month lull that prevailed along Gaza-Israel fence in contrast to soaring tensions in the West Bank.


The Israeli military said aerial defence systems intercepted the projectile, which activated warning sirens in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon. There were no reports of casualties.


No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire. Israel usually blames the militant Hamas group for any violence emanating from the coastal enclave it controls.


An Israeli military raid in the West Bank early Friday, in which three Palestinian militants were killed and eight wounded, could have triggered the rocket attack from Gaza.


Also on Friday, an Israeli observation balloon crashed and fell in northern Gaza Strip. The Israeli military said it investigates the incident, but clarified the balloon was not downed by Palestinian militants. 

Tags

International Gaza-Israel Border Military Defense Systems Rocket Fire Investigation Ashkelon Casualties Militant Hamas Group
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Italy Struggles For Drinking Water As Rivers Dry Up

Italy Struggles For Drinking Water As Rivers Dry Up