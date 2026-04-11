Civil Nuclear, LPG Exports in Focus as Misri Concludes US Visit

Wrapping up his three-day visit to the US, Misri’s discussion with Wright focused on advancing energy security, deepening bilateral energy trade and identifying new avenues to strengthen the India-US Energy Partnership, the Indian Embassy in the US said.

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Civil Nuclear, LPG Exports in Focus as Misri Concludes US Visit
Civil Nuclear, LPG Exports in Focus as Misri Concludes US Visit Photo: Source: X
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India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri discussed furthering energy cooperation with the US in nuclear power and new areas such as coal gasification and LPG exports in his meeting with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Wrapping up his three-day visit to the US, Misri’s discussion with Wright focused on advancing energy security, deepening bilateral energy trade and identifying new avenues to strengthen the India-US Energy Partnership, the Indian Embassy in the US said.

“Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on Energy Secretary Chris Wright @SecretaryWright @ENERGY. Discussions focused on advancing energy security, deepening bilateral energy trade, and identifying new avenues to strengthen the India-US Energy Partnership,” the embassy said.

US Ambassador to India, Sergei Gor, who was also present at the meeting on Friday, said the US was ready to cooperate with India on civil nuclear cooperation in addition to other areas, such as coal gasification and US LPG exports.

“Great to spend this (Friday) morning with @SecretaryWright and FS Vikram Misri to discuss the future of US-India energy cooperation. After India’s historic passage of the SHANTI bill, we are ready to cooperate on civil nuclear in addition to other areas such as coal gasification and US LPG exports,” Gor said in a post on X.

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy Act (SHANTI Act) is considered the most sweeping reform in the civil nuclear sector in India.

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The law, which came into force last December, opens up the tightly-controlled civil nuclear space for private participation.

It also repealed the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act of 2010.

Misri arrived here late Tuesday night on a three-day visit.

He has held meetings with senior officials from the departments of defence, commerce and state.

Misri also met Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday.

India’s Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, the Chief of the Air Staff, was also on a visit to the US, and visited the Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

“He interacted with General Gregory M Guillot (Commander US-NORTHCOM/NORAD) for a productive exchange of perspectives on complex operational modalities, reflecting the strength of the growing partnership,” the IAF said in a post on X.

In separate meetings, Gor held discussions with Steve Feinberg, the US Deputy Secretary of Defence and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll.

“Defence cooperation between the US and India is only growing and it’s making both our countries safer and stronger. Discussed with Deputy Secretary Feinberg ways that we can deepen ties, including through defense sales of US equipment, the best in the world, and strengthening interoperability,” Gor posted on X.

The US envoy said he discussed the momentum of the US-India relationship since Driscoll’s visit to New Delhi in January.

“Always great to see my friend and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll @SecArmy where we discussed the momentum in the US-India relationship following his January visit. The US Army and the Indian Army will play an important role in bolstering defence ties,” Gor said.

The US envoy also met Dylan Johnson, the Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs, and Michael Needham, Counselor in the Department of State.

“Couldn’t wrap my visit to DC without seeing my friends @ASDylanJohnson and @MikeNeedham. Both are working tirelessly to make America stronger, safer and more prosperous! Looking forward to having both visit India very soon,” Gor said.

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