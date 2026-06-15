J-K DGP Calls for Enhanced Vigil Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

"The DGP chaired a security review meeting at the Conference Hall of PCR Kashmir, to assess and strengthen security arrangements for the smooth, safe, and peaceful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2026," a police spokesperson said here.
The DGP directed officers to maintain heightened vigil across sensitive and vulnerable locations and called for intensified cordon and search operation (CASO), continuous patrolling duties along yatra routes, railway tracks, vulnerable pockets and major tourist destinations.
To strengthen emergency response mechanisms, the DGP ordered the deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at strategic locations to provide immediate assistance whenever required.
In the meeting, the DGP emphasized the optimum utilization of modern security technologies and surveillance systems, including CCTV networks, to enhance security at key Yatra locations, transit camps, base camps and along the pilgrimage routes.
He directed that RFID-based tracking and monitoring systems be effectively utilized to strengthen security mechanisms and improve emergency response capabilities for pilgrims and authorized Yatra vehicles.
Radio Frequency Identification systems use electromagnetic waves to automatically identify and track tags attached to assets such as personnel and vehicles.
The DGP also directed officers to keep a close watch on terrorist associates and other anti-national elements, while ensuring adequate deployment in hinterland areas and other vulnerable locations.
He stressed the importance of safeguarding all sensitive installations and vulnerable areas connected with the Yatra.
On the sidelines of the meeting, the DGP also reviewed security preparations for the upcoming Muharram observances and the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani.
Meanwhile, as part of the security and preparedness measures for the yatra, Anantnag Police held a mock drill at the landing strip at Jablipora in Bijbehara to assess and strengthen the response mechanism.
Besides Prabhat, the meeting was attended by Special DGP Coordination J&K S J M Gillani, ADGP Armed J&K, ADGP CID, IGsP of PHQ Hqrs, Kashmir Zone, Jammu Zone, Railways, Traffic, CID J&K, all Range DIsG of Kashmir & Jammu Zones, DIsG of IRP Kashmir, CID Kashmir, and Traffic Kashmir.