Federal Lawsuit Challenges Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Coalition of healthcare, religious and academic groups files suit claiming chaos for employers and workers.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
H-1B visa fee Trump H-1B lawsuit H-1B visa 2025
Trump Administration Hikes H-1B Visa Fee | File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Coalition sues to block Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee, citing disruption to employers and workers.

  • Lawsuit highlights potential loss of healthcare staff, teachers, pastors, and key innovators.

  • Fee challenges legality of executive action, arguing Congress controls H-1B programme.

A coalition of healthcare providers, religious organisations, university professors and other groups filed a federal lawsuit on Friday to block the $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications, saying the sudden policy has created “chaos” for employers, workers and federal agencies, AP reported.

The legal challenge follows President Donald Trump’s September 19 proclamation requiring the fee, which he said was intended to prevent the H-1B programme from being “exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labour.” The fee was scheduled to take effect within 36 hours, prompting employers to recall workers immediately.

According to AP, the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, argues that the H-1B programme is essential for hiring healthcare workers, educators and other specialised professionals. Without relief, it warns, hospitals could lose medical staff, churches could lose pastors, classrooms could lose teachers, and industries risk losing innovators.

Jaishankar also reflected on global volatility, unpredictability, and policy shifts. - | File Photo; Representative image
Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

BY Outlook News Desk

Todd Wolfson, president of the American Association of University Professors, said the fee could deter highly skilled professionals from bringing critical research to the U.S. Mike Miller, Region 6 Director of the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, described the plan as prioritising “wealth and connections over scientific acumen and diligence.”

Related Content
Related Content

AP reported how Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, called the fee illegal, and argued that Congress, not the executive branch, controls the H-1B programme. The lawsuit names the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Trump, and the State Department as defendants. Requests for comment were not immediately returned.

Chinese President Xi Jinping - | AP
China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

BY Outlook News Desk

The H-1B visa programme, created to attract high-skilled foreign workers, covers professions including nurses, teachers, physicians, scholars, priests and pastors. Critics have said it often supplies workers willing to accept salaries well below typical U.S. technology wages. This year, Amazon received over 10,000 visas, followed by Tata Consultancy, Microsoft, Apple and Google, with California hosting the highest number of H-1B workers, AP reported.

(With inputs from AP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: IND Declare, WI Set To Begin Second Innings 286 Runs Behind

  2. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: NZ Aim To Level Series

  3. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. India Vs West Indies 1st Test: Shubman Gill Makes Bold Declaration - Check State Of Play In Ahmedabad

  5. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: NEP-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Day In Pics: October 03, 2025

  4. SIT Says Journalist Rajiv Pratap Died in Drunken Road Accident, Family Alleges Foul Play

  5. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  4. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  5. Kantara Chapter 1: Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR And Others Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer; Call It 'Masterpiece'

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Trump Gives Hamas Ultimatum on Gaza Ceasefire Plan: 'Last Chance Before All Hell Breaks Loose'

  2. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  5. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  2. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra

  3. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

  4. Federal Lawsuit Challenges Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

  5. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: NZ Aim To Level Series

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. Delhi NCR Rain Forecast: Weekend Weather Settles Before Major Western Disturbance

  8. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: IND Declare, WI Set To Begin Second Innings 286 Runs Behind