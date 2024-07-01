International

El Al Flight 'Denied' Refueling After Making Emergency Landing In Turkey: Report

As per Israeli sources, the plane departed from Warsaw and was forced to make an emergency landing in Turkey's Antalya on Sunday to evacuate a passenger in need of medical attention.

El Al Flight 'Denied' Refueling After Making Emergency Landing In Turkey: Report
An El Al flight was allegedly denied the chance to refuel after making an emergency landing in Turkey. As per Israeli sources, the plane departed from Warsaw, was forced to make an emergency landing in Turkey's Antalya on Sunday to evacuate a passenger in need of medical attention.

However, Turkish diplomatic sources have stated that the emergency landing and refueling was granted for the El Al air but the captain decided to depart without refueling.

"The emergency landing was granted due to the passenger's illness. Refueling was to be provided on humanitarian grounds, but the captain decided to depart voluntarily before the procedure was completed," sources told state news agency Anadolu Ajansi

The plane took off for Rhodes in Greece and stated that it will refuel there. Israeli reports have further mentioned that the Turkish authorities had reassured the Israeli Foreign Ministry that the plane will be allowed to refuel.

However, Turkish authorities have claimed that the pilot left of his own accord but Israeli authorities have alleged that the plane was denied the chance to refuel.

Due to the Israel-Hamas war, all direct flights between Israel and turkey were cancelled from October 2023 onwards.

Tensions between Turkey and Israel have increased due to Turkish President Erdogan's backing for Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Turkey has also cut off all trade ties with Israel, which was a setback for Israel considering Ankara was its fifth-largest source of imported goods.

