Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India

Tremors of a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that hit Afghanistan on Thursday morning were also felt in parts of North India, including Jammu and Kashmir.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the earthquake struck at a depth of 255 kilometres.
"EQ of M: 5.7, On: 29/08/2024 11:26:38 IST, Lat: 36.51 N, Long: 71.12 E, Depth: 255 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS said in a post on X.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS), meanwhile, measured the magnitude of the earthquake in Afghanistan on Thursday at 5.4 with the epicentre 28 kilometres from Ashkasham.
In October last year, a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake followed by strong aftershocks killed dozens of people in western Afghanistan.