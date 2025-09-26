Doomscrolling Brainrot: Merriam-Webster's Major Dictionary Update Spotlights Gen Z's Growing Influence

The addition of many slangs like "rizz," “side-eye,” and “no cap” reflects the cultural momentum that Gen Z is gaining rapidly. Dictionaries like Merriam-Webster add words by tracking their frequent, widespread, and lasting use in sources like social media and publications, then defining and reviewing them for inclusion in online or print editions. This generation, for some time, has been on the radar for a dilly-dally attitude towards work, relationships, but with the youth protests that are on the rise globally, they seem to have made a comeback most recently with the Gen Z protests in Nepal and Indonesia, some even calling the recent Ladakh statehood protestors clashing with police and authorities as ‘Gen Z revolution’.